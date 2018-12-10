CCIW honors Vikings' Jones
Adarios Jones, an Augustana junior from Moline, was named Tuesday as the wrestler of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Jones recorded five straight bonus-point victories in a dual meet at Loras and in being named the Most Outstanding Wrestler while winning the 285-pound championship at the North Central Invitational.
Ranked third in the nation in NCAA Division III, Jones has a 13-0 record for the season including two technical falls and a pin followed by a 19-9 major decision in the championship match at the North Central tourney.
Newman's Papoccia steps down
Sterling Newman football coach Mike Papoccia announced his retirement at the team's fall banquet on Sunday.
Papoccia coached the Comets for 39 seasons, winning five state titles and had two runner-up finishes in his career.
He amassed a 340-99 record with Sterling Newman, which gives him the third-most victories all-time in the state of Illinois.
Local gym has four champions
Stunning’s Boxing Gym of Davenport had four individual champions, the most of any team in the state, at the Iowa Silver Gloves boxing tournament over the weekend.
Michael Edwards won the 13-year-old 145-pound division, Ace Martin won the 12-year-old 85-pound class, Damion Sims was victorious in the 12-year-old 90-pound division and the Jayden Ogden was the 12-year-old 175-pound champion.
All four now advance to the regional tournament Jan. 4-6 in Muscatine.
Colleen Roark of Stunning’s was the runner-up in the 13-year-old 125-pound female class.
Storm activate Caligiuri, release Stewart
The Quad-City Storm activated forward Vincent Caligiuri from injured reserve and released forward Hunter Stewart on Tuesday. Caligirui has scored one goal and has three assists in six games but has missed eight games with an injury.
Stewart scored one goal and added one assist in eight games with the Storm.
The Storm also placed forward Austin Hervey on the 21-day IR with an injury he sustained on Nov. 30.
U.S. sled hockey team captures title
The United States National Sled Hockey Team beat Canada 5-4 on Saturday to capture the 2018 Para Hockey Cup title in London, Ontario. It's the fifth straight title for the team, which features Davenport native Kevin McKee.
En route to the title, the team's seventh in the tournament's 12-year history, the U.S. beat Canada 3-0, South Korea 9-0, then won both rematches 4-1 and 8-0, respectively.
McKee finished the tournament with two goals and one assist.
