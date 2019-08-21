Storm sign defenseman
The Quad-City Storm announced the signing of defenseman Mathias Ahman to their training camp roster Wednesday. Ahman, 25, last played in college at Division III University of Wisconsin-Stout. The Harnosand, Sweden native scored 25 goals and added 29 assists for 54 points in 90 career games. Last year, Ahman scored eight goals and added 12 assists in 27 games.
Ahman is the second collegiate signing of the offseason for the Storm, who open training camp on Oct. 9.
Spartans win Lancer Invite
The Pleasant Valley boys golf team won its third straight meet to open the season, firing a 297 to capture the Lancer Invitational by 21 shots over Johnston Wednesday at Glynns Creek Golf Course.
Jack Dumas was the meet medalist, firing a 71 for the Spartans, edging teammate Jack Roemer, who shot a 72 as all four Spartans shot scores in the 70s.
Muscatine's James Solt finished third with a 74 as the Muskies captured third as a team with a 324.
Stanley, Purdy on Manning list
Quarterbacks Nate Stanley of Iowa and Brock Purdy of Iowa State were named Wednesday to preseason watch lists for the Manning Award.
The award created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl honors the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning and is presented to the nation's top quarterback after bowl games.
Stanley passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season for the Hawkeyes and enters his senior season ranked fourth in Iowa history with 52 touchdown passes.
Purdy, a sophomore, moved into the ISU lineup five games into the season last fall and passed for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns.
