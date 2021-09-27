 Skip to main content
local briefs
local briefs

Fighting Illini kickoff set

The starting time for Illinois' home football game on Oct. 9 against Wisconsin has been set.

The Fighting Illini will host the Badgers at 2:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Iowa's 3 p.m. start that day against Penn State was announced over the weekend for a game that will be televised by FOX.

Iowa wrestling schedule set

Iowa announced its nonconference wrestling schedule on Monday.

The defending national champion Hawkeyes will open the season with a Nov. 17 dual against Princeton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will host Oregon State on Nov. 27.

Iowa will visit Iowa State on Dec. 5, compete in the inaugural Rofkin Duals in Destin, Fla., on Dec. 20-21, and in the Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30 in Hoffman Estates, Ill., before opening Big Ten competition on Jan. 7 against Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes' final nonconference dual will be against Oklahoma State on Feb. 12 at a site to be announced.

