local briefs

Fighting Illini kickoff set
The starting time for Illinois' home football game on Oct. 9 against Wisconsin has been set.
The Fighting Illini will host the Badgers at 2:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Iowa's 3 p.m. start that day against Penn State was announced over the weekend for a game that will be televised by FOX.
Iowa wrestling schedule set
Iowa announced its nonconference wrestling schedule on Monday.
The defending national champion Hawkeyes will open the season with a Nov. 17 dual against Princeton at Carver-Hawkeye Arena and will host Oregon State on Nov. 27.
Iowa will visit Iowa State on Dec. 5, compete in the inaugural Rofkin Duals in Destin, Fla., on Dec. 20-21, and in the Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30 in Hoffman Estates, Ill., before opening Big Ten competition on Jan. 7 against Minnesota.
The Hawkeyes' final nonconference dual will be against Oklahoma State on Feb. 12 at a site to be announced.