Iowa's Tausaga claims national title
Iowa junior Laulagua Tausaga captured an NCAA Division I championship Saturday night in the discus at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, Texas.
A school-record toss of 207 feet, 6 inches clinched the national title for Tausaga over Florida State's Shanice Love (205-8) and Colorado State's Shadae Lawrence (197-11). Tausaga is the first Hawkeye to win a national title in a throwing event and only the fourth woman to win an NCAA championship.
The win was the first for an Iowa women's track and field athlete in an outdoor event at nationals since Nan Doak won the 10,000 meters in 1985.
Clinton graduate and Illinois State's Sydney Laufenberg was a second team all-American in the discus. Laufenberg, a redshirt sophomore, launched her best throw of the competition on her first attempt, recording a mark of 177-11. She finished 14th overall.
Bix 7 seeks volunteers
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is in need of volunteers for this year's road race that will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 27 in downtown Davenport.
Individuals can register to volunteer at (563) 383-5353 or at www.bix7.com. Volunteers should provide a phone number, not an email address, so the chairperson for each specific committee can contact them at a future date.
For more information about the race or volunteering, contact the Bix 7 office at (563) 322-1347.
Ryan, Sandry inducted into Hall
Former Davenport Central baseball coach Jay Ryan and player Bill Sandry, who recently coached at Pleasant Valley, were inducted into the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association's Hall of Fame earlier this year at a banquet in Cedar Rapids.
Ryan was associated with Central's baseball program for 35 years, including 19 as head coach. He compiled 383 victories, nine substate final appearances and took the Blue Devils to state on four occasions.
Sandry, inducted for his contributions as a player, excelled for the Blue Devils, went on to play college baseball at the University of Kentucky and was drafted in the 23rd round of the 1982 MLB Amateur Draft by the Chicago White Sox. He served as PV's baseball coach from 2016-18.
