Local briefs

State tournament to remain at Wells Fargo

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced Friday it has signed a contract with Spectra, operators of the Iowa Events Center, to have the Iowa girls state basketball tournament remain at Wells Fargo Arena through the 2030 season.

The state tournament has been held in Des Moines since 1931, with the exception of one year in Waterloo in 1961, and has been held at Wells Fargo Arena since 2006.

"The IGHSAU can't imagine having the girls state basketball tournament anywhere other than Wells Fargo Arena," union executive director Jean Berger said. "It is the premier facility in Central Iowa and the facility staff work tirelessly to create a first-class tournament experience for our teams, fans and communities. Given our history in Des Moines, we look forward to continuing the Iowa Girl tradition at Wells Fargo Arena for many years to come."