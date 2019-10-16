ISU's Haliburton honored
Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton was named Wednesday to the five-man preseason all-Big 12 team selected by conference coaches.
Haliburton averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals last season as a freshman while ranking second nationally with a 4.46 assist-to-turnover ratio.
He was joined on the preseason all-conference team by Tristan Clark of Baylor, Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson of Kansas and Desmond Bane of TCU.
Coaches selected Azubuike as the preseason Big 12 player of the year, Chris Clarke of Texas Tech as the newcomer of the year and Oscar Tshiebwe of West Virginia as the freshman of the year.
Storm make roster moves
The Quad-City Storm cut forward Taylor Gauld and defensemen Carl Greco and Ben Boukal Wednesday to get their roster down to the Southern Professional Hockey League maximum of 19 players prior to Saturday's season opener.
The Storm also signed goaltender Cody Porter after Ryan Mulder was signed by the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL.
Porter, 22, played 12 SPHL games last season with three different teams, including 10 with the Knoxville Ice Bears. The North Vancouver, British Columbia native was 6-6-0 with a 2.89 goals against average and a .917 save percentage.
Nuggets release Cook
The Denver Nuggets released former Iowa forward Tyler Cook on Wednesday, leaving his pro basketball future in doubt.
Cook opted to turn pro last spring but was undrafted. He played three games for the Nuggets in the NBA Summer League and was signed to a two-way contract with the team in mid-August.
The 6-foot-9 forward played three seasons at Iowa, scoring 1,315 career points. He averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game in 33 contests last season.
Iowa State tickets on sale
With the exception of home games against Iowa and Kansas, a limited number of single-game tickets for the 2019-20 Iowa State men's basketball season go on sale today beginning at 9 a.m.
Fans will be limited to a maximum of four tickets per game, and tickets can be ordered online at cyclones.com or by calling 888-478-2925.
If available, tickets for the Dec. 12 game against Iowa and the Jan. 8 game against Kansas at Hilton Coliseum will be made available at a later date.
