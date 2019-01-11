Hawkeyes finalize 2023 schedule
The addition of home games against Western Michigan and Utah State have allowed Iowa to complete its 2023 football schedule.
The Hawkeyes will host Western Michigan in the 2023 season opener on Sept. 2 at Kinnick Stadium, the first meeting between the teams since 2013 against a Mid-American Conference team that defeated Iowa in both 2000 and 2007.
Iowa will also host Utah State for the first time 2002 on Sept. 16, 2023, one week before opening Big Ten play at home against Purdue.
With the two other games finalized and only one open nonconference date remaining to fill in 2022, dates for Cy-Hawk games against Iowa State have been set for 2022 and 2023. The Cyclones will visit Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022, and the teams will play at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 9, 2023.
Bees' bowler makes US team
Nate Stubler, a sophomore bowler at St. Ambrose, has been named as a member of the 2019 Junior Team USA.
Stubler earned the spot by finishing seventh overall and fourth among bowlers 20 years or younger at the Team USA Bowling Trials in Las Vegas. The LaSalle, Illinois, native averaged 210 over 30 games during five days of tournament competition. He finished 26th, 50th, 59th, seventh and 11th to total 153 points and earn the roster spot.
He is the third St. Ambrose bowler to earn a spot on the Junior Team USA, following Kayla Crawford in 2017 and Brent Boho in 2018.
Stubler was among eight Fighting Bees who participated in the event. Brandon Dodge finished 42nd, Dakota Solonka 43rd, Brent Boho 58th and Avery Wolf 90th in men's competition, while Michaela Kelly was 59th, Megan Hess took 92nd and Jackie Peters was 104th in the women's field.
