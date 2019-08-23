Daniels joins Iowa program
Will Daniels, a former Geneseo prep who won the NCAA Division III national champion in the decathlon last spring for Central College, has transferred to Iowa for his senior season.
A two-time national champion indoor in the heptathlon, Daniels was among 13 athletes announced Friday as part of the 2019 recruiting class for the Hawkeye men's track and field program.
"We are excited about the immediate contributions he will add to the team, as well as his experience and leadership to the multi-event group,'' Iowa assistant Paige Knodle said.
Demory named Bees coach
Joe Demory, one of the most decorated golfers in St. Ambrose history, has been named as the head women's golf coach at his alma mater.
A two-time all-American from Sterling, Illinois, who led the Fighting Bees to a third-place finish in the 2004 NAIA Championships, Demory played professionally for 2½ years before pursuing career opportunities outside of golf.
He has worked as an assistant coach with the St. Ambrose men's program since 2017.
Thomas, Franco top MWL stars
Kane County outfielder Alek Thomas and Bowling Green shortstop Wander Franco were named Friday as the top players in the Midwest League in 2019, earning most valuable player and prospect of the year honors as selected by league managers.
Thomas, the top-ranked prospect in the Diamondbacks organization, was one of three Western Division selections to earn spots on the league's 13-player postseason all-star team.
He was joined by first baseman Gabe Snyder of Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin catcher David Fry.
John Shoemaker of Great Lakes was selected by his peers as the league's manager of the year.
Stanley, Purdy on Manning list
Quarterbacks Nate Stanley of Iowa and Brock Purdy of Iowa State were named Wednesday to preseason watch lists for the Manning Award.
The award created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl honors the accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning and is presented to the nation's top quarterback after bowl games.
Stanley passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season for the Hawkeyes and enters his senior season ranked fourth in Iowa history with 52 touchdown passes.
Purdy, a sophomore, moved into the ISU lineup five games into the season last fall and passed for 2,250 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.