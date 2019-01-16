Ambrose openers postponed
Season-opening matches for the sixth-ranked St. Ambrose men's volleyball team this weekend have been postponed.
The Fighting Bees were scheduled to open tonight at top-ranked Grand View before hosting Graceland on Saturday. Both matches will be rescheduled for a later date.
Former Panther joins UNI staff
Ryan Mahaffey, a former Northern Iowa player and assistant coach, has been named as the offensive coordinator for the UNI football program.
Mahaffey returns to the Panthers after spending the past two seasons as the tight ends coach at Western Kentucky.
"We brought Ryan back because he is UNI football," coach Mark Farley said. "He knows the strengths of this university. He knows what works within our football program, and he understands an Iowa high school football player who fits our school and fits our team."
A three-time all-conference tight end and fullback for the Panthers, Mahaffey replaces John Bond who resigned because of "family considerations."
CCAC honors Bees' Plumb
Ashley Plumb, a St. Ambrose senior from Macomb, Illinois, was named Wednesday as the women's indoor track athlete of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Plumb won the 800-meter run and was part of a winning 3,200 relay at the Fighting Bee Opener that ran a time of 9 minutes, 39.94 seconds, the fastest time in the NAIA this season.
Black Hawk duo join Bees
Black Hawk College golfers Shayne Shepherd and Eric Spurgetis have signed to continue their careers at St. Ambrose.
Shepherd, a North Scott graduate from Princeton, Iowa, averaged a 77.6 stroke average over 15 rounds with the Braves during the fall season, including a fourth-place finish in medalist competition with a round of 74 at the Charger Classic.
Spurgetis, a former Moline prep, averaged 77.8 strokes over 16 rounds in the fall. His efforts included a runner-up finish in medalist play at the NJCAA Region IV Championships with a score of 219, earning first-team all-region honors for the two-time NJCAA academic all-American.
Both golfers are part of a Black Hawk team that won its regional tournament in the fall and qualified for this May's NJCAA national tournament.
