Bees learn sectional placement
The St. Ambrose men's and women's bowling teams, both currently ranked fourth in the nation, have been assigned to sectional competition at Smyrna, Tennessee, where singles competition is scheduled for March 8 following by two days of team competition.
The top four teams in each sectional will advance to the Intercollegiate Team Championships in Dayton, Ohio on April 17-20.
Vikings' Anderson honored
Izzy Anderson, a senior guard on the Augustana women's basketball team, was named Thursday to the Google Cloud academic all-district women's basketball team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The Rock Island Alleman alum who led the Vikings in scoring this season earned first-team honors in District VII, which includes NCAA Division III schools in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. She carries a 3.78 grade point average and is majoring in biology and psychology.
