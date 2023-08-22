Hawkeyes earn Sporting News honors

University of Iowa junior defensive back Cooper DeJean and senior punter Tory Taylor have been named Sporting News Preseason All-Americans. Taylor is recognized on the first team, while DeJean is on the second team. The announcement was made Tuesday by The Sporting News.

Earlier this month, DeJean was named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year), Jim Thorpe Award (defensive back) and Paul Hornung Award (versatility) watch lists.

Taylor is a candidate for the 2023 Ray Guy Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top collegiate punter. Taylor has been named a preseason first-team All-American by The Associated Press, CBS, The Athletic, Athlon and Phil Steele.

The Hawkeyes open their season at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 against Utah State.

McNamara on Unitas watch list

University of Iowa senior quarterback Cade McNamara has been named to the 2023 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List. The award is presented annually to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class.

McNamara completed 210 of 327 passes for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, McNamara appeared in four games as a sophomore in 2020, completing 43-of-71 pass attempts for 425 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The award is named after quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was nicknamed “The Golden Arm” for his record-setting play for the Baltimore Colts in the NFL. Former Hawkeye Nate Stanley was a finalist for the award in 2019.

Hawkeyes field hockey ranked 7th

The University of Iowa field hockey team opens the 2023 season ranked seventh in the Penn Monto/National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) preseason poll.

The Hawkeyes ended the 2022 season ranked 11th after advancing to their 21st Elite Eight in program history. The team has been ranked in 72 consecutive polls dating back to the 2016 season.

Iowa has seven returning starters among 14 letterwinners from the 2022 team that finished 12-8 overall. The returnees include NFHCA All-West Region and All-America selection Esme Gibson.

The Hawkeyes open the 2023 season at 5 p.m. (CDT) Friday against No. 12 Wake Forest in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, in the B1G/ACC Challenge. The game will be broadcast on the ACCN. Iowa will face No. 1 North Carolina at noon Saturday in a game that will be streamed on ACCNX.

Augie to host water polo nationals

USA Water Polo has announced Augustana College's Anne Greve Lund Natatorium as the site of the 2023 Division III men's water polo championship tournament.

The two-day tournament will take place Dec. 2 and 3 and will feature four teams competing for a national title, including two from the SCIAC, one from the MPSF East and one from the East Coast Region.

The semifinals will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, with the third-place contest and championship game held the following day.

"We are very excited to return to Augustana this December for the men's championship after a wonderful experience last spring for the women's tournament,” said Katie Wieber, USA Water Polo director of events. “A big thank you to our partners at Augustana College and Visit Quad Cities in collaboration with the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches for helping to make this happen."

December's USA Water Polo DIII National Championships will serve as the first men's Division III national tournament outside the state of California. Augustana also served as the host for the first USA Water Polo DIII women's national championships outside of California back in May.

All four games will be livestreamed via the Viking Sports Network on YouTube.