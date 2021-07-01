Local briefs

Jacobson contract extended
Northern Iowa basketball coach Ben Jacobson has signed a contract extension with the school that runs through the end of the 2028-29 season.
Jacobson is the winningest coach in UNI history and a four-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year. During his 15 years as head coach, the Panthers have made the NCAA tournament four times and advanced to the Sweet 16 with a victory over Kansas in 2010.
"Coach Jake has led our men's basketball program to unprecedented heights and has done it with class and dignity," director of athletics David Harris said in announcing the extension. "He has built a program that is highly respected across the NCAA for the way that our student-athletes carry themselves on and off of the court.’’
Carr, Williams earn ISU honors
Wrestler David Carr and softball player Sami Williams have been selected as athletes of the year at Iowa State University, making them eligible for Big 12 honors.
Carr was named by the ISU Athletics Department as the Gary Thompson Iowa State Male Athlete of the Year after finishing a 20-0 season at 157 pounds and becoming the Cyclones' first unbeaten NCAA wrestling champion since 2011. The Canton, Ohio, native scored bonus points in 14 of his 20 victories.
Williams, an All-American from Laguna Niguel, Calif., was named the Celia Barquin Arozamena Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year after breaking ISU single-season records with a .448 batting average and 21 home runs to go with 54 RBIs and a .902 slugging percentage. Playing for a team which earned its first-ever top-25 national ranking and first NCAA tourney appearance since 1988, the senior completed her career while becoming the Big 12 Conference career leader in hits, doubles and total bases.
Big Ten honors 11 Q-C area Hawkeyes
Eleven Quad-City area athletes who compete for Iowa were among 106 Hawkeyes named Thursday as Big Ten Distinguished Scholars, recognizing letterwinners who are in at least their second year and have a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 or higher.
Men's basketball player Michael Baer of Bettendorf, men's cross country and track athlete Konnor Sommer of Bettendorf, women's cross country and track athlete Mallory King of Davenport, women's swimmers Sage Ohlensehlen of Bettendorf, Claire Park of Bettendorf and Sarah Schemmel of Durant, men's track athlete Tyler Olson of Muscatine, women's track and field athletes Jamie Kofron of Tipton and Addie Swanson of Bettendorf, rower Katherine Becker of Muscatine and women's soccer player Grace Becker of Bettendorf were honored.