Local briefs

Jacobson contract extended

Northern Iowa basketball coach Ben Jacobson has signed a contract extension with the school that runs through the end of the 2028-29 season.

Jacobson is the winningest coach in UNI history and a four-time Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year. During his 15 years as head coach, the Panthers have made the NCAA tournament four times and advanced to the Sweet 16 with a victory over Kansas in 2010.

"Coach Jake has led our men's basketball program to unprecedented heights and has done it with class and dignity," director of athletics David Harris said in announcing the extension. "He has built a program that is highly respected across the NCAA for the way that our student-athletes carry themselves on and off of the court.’’

Carr, Williams earn ISU honors

Wrestler David Carr and softball player Sami Williams have been selected as athletes of the year at Iowa State University, making them eligible for Big 12 honors.