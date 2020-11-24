Local briefs

Hawkeyes, Illini both on ESPN

Iowa and Illinois will play back-to-back games on ESPN on Dec. 8 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

ESPN announced all networks and game times for the annual college basketball series Tuesday. No. 5-ranked Iowa will host No. 16 North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN with a game between No. 8 Illinois and No. 9 Duke following at 8:30.

The Big Ten Network also announced game times for many Big Ten non-conference games Tuesday. Iowa’s Dec. 3 home game with Western Illinois will start at 7 p.m. and its Dec. 11 battle with Iowa State has an 8 p.m. starting time, both on BTN.

