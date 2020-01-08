Local briefs

Garza is on Wooden watch list

For the second consecutive day, Iowa center Luka Garza was named to the mid-season watch list for a national player of the year award.

Garza, the only NCAA Division I player currently averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, was named to the 25-player watch list for the Wooden Award only a day after making the list for the Lute Olson Award.

Tyrese Haliburton of Iowa State also was named to both watch lists.

Joining Garza on the Wooden list were five other Big Ten players: Cassius Winston of Michigan State, Kaleb Wesson of Ohio State, Lamar Stevens of Penn State, Anthony Cowan of Maryland and Zavier Simpson of Michigan.

