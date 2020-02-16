Local briefs

Cunnick, Brus inducted into Hall
Former Davenport Central standout Charles Cunnick and Davenport North five-time state champion Steven Brus were inducted into the Iowa High School Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday in Iowa City before the state meet.
Cunnick was a three-time state champion in the 500 freestyle in the early 2000s. He graduated from Central with school-record times in all three relay events, the 200 and 500 freestyle, the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.
He went on to swim at Virginia and Northwestern University. Cunnick lives in Winnetka, Ill., with his wife and two sons.
Brus was a three-time champion in the 500 freestyle and claimed two golds in the 200 free. He went on to a swimming career at Notre Dame where he was a Big East Conference champion in the 500 free.
He went on to compete in the 2009 World Championship Trials and 2010 National Championships. He is a postdoctoral researcher at Los Alamos National Laboratory. He and wife Aleshia have a one-year old daughter.
Senior All-Star games set for March 23
The annual Iowa versus Illinois Senior All-Star boys and girls basketball games will be played Monday, March 23 at Augustana College's Carver Center.
The girls game will start at 6 p.m. with the boys contest to follow around 7:30 p.m. A 3-point contest will be held at halftime of the girls game while a slam dunk contest will take place at half of the boys game.
Teams will be finalized and announced after all-conference voting is completed by the coaches in the Western Big 6 and Mississippi Athletic Conference.
Black Hawk's Logan Frye and Darren Bizzari will coach the Illinois side. Assumption boys coach Matt Fitzpatrick and North Scott girls coach T.J. Case will coach the respective Iowa teams.
Cyclones edge Panthers on mat
Iowa State's wrestling team won four of the last five matches Sunday afternoon to beat Northern Iowa in a dual at Hilton Coliseum, 18-16. The Cyclones snapped a three-match losing streak to the Panthers.
Bettendorf alum Jay Schwarm had a pin for the Panthers in the opening bout at 125 pounds. It was Schwarm's Division-I leading 13th pin of the season.
The big win in the dual for Iowa State was Sam Colbray knocking off fifth-ranked Bryce Steiert at 174 pounds, 7-6. Iowa State's Gannon Gremmel clinched the dual with a 4-0 win at heavyweight.