Local briefs

Cassioppi, Carr honored
Iowa's Tony Cassioppi and Iowa State's David Carr were named Tuesday by Amateur Wrestling News as first-team selections on its 2020 all-rookie team.
Cassioppi, a redshirt freshman, was honored at 285 pounds after finishing the season with a 20-3 record and earning the No. 3 seed for the NCAA Championships in his weight class.
The Roscoe, Ill., native started every dual for top-ranked Iowa, earning nine victories over ranked opponents and winning the title at the Midlands Championships.
Carr finished his freshman season at 157 with an 18-1 record, losing only to Northwestern's Ryan Deakin in the semifinals of the Cliff Keen Invitational.
His record for the Cyclones included winning the Big 12 championship, defeating Oklahoma State's Wyatt Sheets in the finals.
Northern Iowa's Michael Blockhus was named to the all-rookie second team at 141 following a 22-10 season and Illinois' Danny Braunagel earned third-team recognition at 165 after going 23-9.
King, Daniels among all-Americans
Quad-City area natives Mallory King and Will Daniels are among nine members of the Iowa track and field teams named Tuesday as all-Americans by the NCAA Division I Track and Field Executive Committee.
King, a junior from Davenport Assumption, and Daniels, a senior from Geneseo, were recognized after the NCAA chose to to declare all student-athletes listed on the start list for their event as all-Americans following the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
King was honored in the 800-meter run while Daniels was honored in the heptathlon.
No first-team, second-team or honorable mention designations were made.
Other Hawkeyes recognized were Jenny Kimbro in the pentathlon, Laulauga Tausaga in the shot put and weight throw, Jaylan McConico in the 60 hurdles, Wayne Lawrence in the 400 and Raymund Clarke, DeJuan Frye, Antonio Woodard and Lawrence in the 1,600 relay.
Early kickoff picks delayed
The Big Ten joined other Football Bowl Subdivision conferences and their television partners in announcing Tuesday an extension in determining early-season kickoff times for college football games.
The conferences along with CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically have a deadline of June 1 to announce kickoff times and network designations for early-season games.
In a joint statement, it was announced that kickoff times and TV plans for those games will be announced "at a later date as we all prepare for the college football season."
LumberKings offer ballpark dining
For the first time in 2020, fans participating in the Clinton LumberKings' curbside lunch will be able to enter NelsonCorp Field and enjoy their lunch outdoors on Thursday.
Social distance guidelines will be followed but seating in the picnic area of the Midwest League ballpark will be open for fans to eat in after picking up their pre-ordered food.
As they have for the past six weeks, the LumberKings will be serving ballpark fare from noon-6 p.m. Food must be ordered by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
A menu of options can be found at lumberkings.com and orders can be placed online or by calling the LumberKings at 563-242-0727, ext. 1, and payment must be made over the phone.
For fans preferring carryout, orders will be delivered curbside at a gate on 6th Avenue North, adjacent to left field at NelsonCorp Field.
Fans with an order of $25 or more will receive a free bobblehead from a selection that includes former Clinton prospects Edwin Diaz, Kyle Seager, Ketel Marte, Taijuan Walker, Denny McLain, Solomon Torres and Tyler O'Neill.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!