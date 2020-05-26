Local briefs

King, a junior from Davenport Assumption, and Daniels, a senior from Geneseo, were recognized after the NCAA chose to to declare all student-athletes listed on the start list for their event as all-Americans following the cancellation of the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

King was honored in the 800-meter run while Daniels was honored in the heptathlon.

No first-team, second-team or honorable mention designations were made.

Other Hawkeyes recognized were Jenny Kimbro in the pentathlon, Laulauga Tausaga in the shot put and weight throw, Jaylan McConico in the 60 hurdles, Wayne Lawrence in the 400 and Raymund Clarke, DeJuan Frye, Antonio Woodard and Lawrence in the 1,600 relay.

Early kickoff picks delayed

The Big Ten joined other Football Bowl Subdivision conferences and their television partners in announcing Tuesday an extension in determining early-season kickoff times for college football games.

The conferences along with CBS, ESPN, Fox Sports and their affiliated networks typically have a deadline of June 1 to announce kickoff times and network designations for early-season games.