local briefs

Storm roster adjusted again

Just Two days ahead of their season opener, the Quad City Storm traded one of their returning defensemen on Wednesday.

QC coach Dave Pszneyczny traded Matt Stoia to the Macon Mayhem in exchange for future considerations.

In 52 games last season with the Storm, Stoia scored 12 points with two goals (one of them a game-winner) and 10 assists. He was a +5 in plus/minus and spent 118 minutes in the penalty box.

The Storm open the season Friday by hosting rival Iowa at Vibrant Arena at 7:10 p.m. QC must have its roster to 23 players by Friday.

Iowa's Campbell, Taylor honored

University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and punter Tory Taylor have been named to multiple midseason All-American teams.

Campbell, who leads the Hawkeyes with 62 tackles and ranks second in the Big Ten Conference with an average of 10.3 per game, has been named to All-American teams announced this week by The Athletic, ESPN.com, SportingNews.com and CBSSports.com.

Taylor, who ranks second in the Big Ten and fifth nationally with his average of 46.1 yards per punt, was named a midseason All-American by The Athletic and CBSSports.com.

ISU's Joens on list

Iowa State University senior Ashley Joens was named Wednesday to the watch list for the 2023 Cheryl Miller Award, presented annually to the top small forward in women's college basketball.

The Big 12 Conference preseason player of the year, a fifth-year senior from Iowa City, averaged 20.3 points per game while recording 18 double-doubles last season for the Cyclones.

Drake is Valley favorite

Building around two first-team preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference selections in Tucker DeVries and Roman Penn, Drake has been selected as the favorite to win the conference men's basketball title during the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs claimed 52 out of 54 first-place votes in balloting of conference coaches, sports information directors and media members to earn the top spot on the poll. Bradley and Southern Illinois, which each received one first-place vote, finished second and third in the poll.

Missouri State, Northern Iowa and conference newcomer Belmont finished in the fourth through sixth positions, followed by Indiana State, Murray State, Valparaiso, Illinois State, Illinois-Chicago and Evansville.

DeVries was selected as the conference preseason player of the year and was joined on the first-team preseason all-conference team by Penn, Marcus Domask of Southern Illinois, Ben Krikke of Valparaiso, Rienk Mast of Bradley and Ben Sheppard of Belmont.

UNI's Bowen Born and Drake's Garrett Sturtz were among second-team selections and UNI's Austin Phyfe and Drake's D.J. Wilkins were named to the third team.