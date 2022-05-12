Local briefs

Vikings' Wintroub honored

Augustana baseball player Josh Wintroub was named Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America to its academic all-district team.

The senior from Littleton, Colo, who carries a 3.71 grade-point average in accounting, was one of 13 players and three pitchers to be named to the all-District 7 team, which includes NCAA Division III institutions in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

BHC trio nab softball honors

Three members of the Black Hawk College softball team earned recognition as All-Region IV Division II District B selections this week. Dawsyn Hartman (Soph., Geneseo HS), Hannah Malmstrom (Fr., United Township HS) and Emily Gamble (Fr., Union Grove, Wis.) were the Braves named on the 20-team honor squad.

Hartman and Malmstrom led the Braves offense with batting averages of .430 and .407, respectively. Hartman had a team-leading eight home runs, 24 doubles, and three triples as she drove in 35 runs and put up a .758 slugging percentage. Malmstrom stroked 20 doubles and six homers as she drove in 36 runs.

Gamble was BHC's top pitcher, finishing with a 17-8 record and 3.19 ERA. She walked 56 batters and fanned 92. She also logged a .313 batting average with seven doubles, three homers and 23 RBIs.

Highland led the region with four players named to the team. BHC, Bryant & Stratton and Madison all had three players selected.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0