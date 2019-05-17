Hawkeyes' Stewart signs
Hannah Stewart, a forward who started 36 games for the Iowa women's basketball team last season, has signed a professional contract with the Lakeside Lightning in North Lake, Western Australia.
Stewart, who averaged 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, joins a team which won the Women's State Basketball League of Australia last year.
UNI sets kickoff times
Northern Iowa has announced kickoff times for its six home football games this fall.
The Panthers' first five games — against Southern Utah on Sept. 7, Idaho State on Sept. 21, Youngstown State on Oct. 5, South Dakota on Oct 19 and Indiana State on Nov. 9 — have been set for 4 p.m. kicks at the UNI Dome.
Northern Iowa's home finale on Nov. 23 against Western Illinois has been set for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
CCAC honors Ambrose seniors
St. Ambrose seniors Andrew Tichler and Emily Jean have received all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference recognition.
Tichler, a men's golfer from Rock Falls, Illinois, earned second-team honors after averaging a score of 77.75 over 16 rounds. He led the Bees by hitting 59 percent of his fairways.
Jean, a women's golfer from Cary, Illinois, was named to the second team. She averaged a team-best 86.94 score over 16 rounds and was the Bees' low scorer in six of eight tournaments.
Academic honors for Bees duo
St. Ambrose sophomore Andrea Adam and senior Shannon McEachern were named Friday to the Google Cloud NAIA academic all-district at-large team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Adam is the two-time NAIA national women's diver of the year. The Iowa City native who won the 1- and 3-meter events at the NAIA Championships. She is an exercise science major.
McEachern, a Sandwich, Illinois, native, led the St. Ambrose women's tennis team to a third-place finish in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. A history and political science major, McEachern was recognized for maintaining the top grade-point average among St. Ambrose student-athletes with a 4.0 GPA.
Both were named to the District 3 team, making them eligible for national honors. The at-large team includes athletes from 26 sports.
Lawler looking for new opponent
Bettendorf graduate Robbie Lawler is looking for a new opponent for his June 29 scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night in Minneapolis.
According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Lawler's opponent, Tyron Woodley, has been forced to withdraw from the welterweight fight due to a hand injury.
The June 29 bout was supposed to be a rematch of a 2016 welterweight title fight, which Woodley won via first-round knockout.
