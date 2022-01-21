 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
local briefs
0 Comments

local briefs

  • 0

Ambrose women postponed

The St. Ambrose University women's basketball game scheduled for Saturday against Trinity Christian has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Trolls' program.

The game between the Fighting Bees and an opponent which handed St. Ambrose its only loss during a 20-1 start to the season has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 7.

The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's game between St. Ambrose and Trinity Christian remains scheduled for a 3 p.m. tipoff today at Lee Lohman Arena.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News