local briefs

Ambrose women postponed
The St. Ambrose University women's basketball game scheduled for Saturday against Trinity Christian has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Trolls' program.
The game between the Fighting Bees and an opponent which handed St. Ambrose its only loss during a 20-1 start to the season has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 7.
The Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men's game between St. Ambrose and Trinity Christian remains scheduled for a 3 p.m. tipoff today at Lee Lohman Arena.