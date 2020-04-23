Local briefs

Alleman's Sheets selects Vikings
Nate Sheets, a multi-sport standout at Rock Island Alleman, has announced he intends to join the football program at Augustana.
The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was an all-state selection of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association after rushing for 1,117 yards on 237 carries and catching 19 passes for 333 yards last season for coach Todd DePoorter's team.
Sheets scored 21 touchdowns and also started at safety for the Pioneers.
Iowa sets attendance record
The Iowa wrestling program established an NCAA record while leading the nation in average and total attendance for the 14th straight season.
The Hawkeyes averaged a record 12,568 fans in seven home dates, competing in front of a total of 87,979 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the 2019-20 season.
It marked the first time in NCAA history that a program drew more than 10,000 fans for each of its home duals and topped the previous dual average attendance record of 12,166 set by Iowa during the 2015-16 season when it hosted Oklahoma State at Kinnick Stadium.
Penn State ranked second with an average of 7,604 fans while Iowa State finished third with an average of 4,794, the Cyclones' best average since the 2009-10 season.
Iowa was also the top draw for four of its road opponents this season: Iowa State, Michigan, Indiana and Princeton.
Pair share Vikings' awards
Juniors Caio de Rezende and Peter Alex share most valuable player honors for the Augustana men's tennis team for the 2019-20 season.
At No. 1 singles, de Rezende went 12-3 to lead the Vikings in singles wins in addition to posting a 9-3 record while pairing with a number of doubles partners.
Alex finished 9-4 at No. 2 singles, winning his 100th career match, and sharing the Vikings' Hardest Worker Award with classmate Sriram Sugumaran, a former Pleasant Valley prep, and sophomore Justin Cassens.
Timm receives Augie honor
Annie Timm, a junior on the Augustana women's tennis team, has been named as the Vikings' most valuable player for the 2019-20 season.
The Crystal Lake, Ill., native won the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship at No. 1 singles and teamed with senior Zeana Badawi in winning the CCIW title at No. 1 doubles as the Vikings complemented an 11-0 dual season with a second-place finish at the CCIW Championships.
Timm finished the season with a 13-3 singles record and a 16-3 mark in doubles play.
Lily Schoeck, a freshman from Rock Island Alleman, and Lauren Oda, a freshman from Elk Grove Village, Ill., received team's hardest worker and most improved awards respectively.
Schoeck went 13-3 at No. 4 singles for Augustana while Oda finished 14-3 at No. 5 singles for the Vikings.
