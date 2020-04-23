Local briefs

Alleman's Sheets selects Vikings

Nate Sheets, a multi-sport standout at Rock Island Alleman, has announced he intends to join the football program at Augustana.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder was an all-state selection of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association after rushing for 1,117 yards on 237 carries and catching 19 passes for 333 yards last season for coach Todd DePoorter's team.

Sheets scored 21 touchdowns and also started at safety for the Pioneers.

Iowa sets attendance record

The Iowa wrestling program established an NCAA record while leading the nation in average and total attendance for the 14th straight season.

The Hawkeyes averaged a record 12,568 fans in seven home dates, competing in front of a total of 87,979 fans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena during the 2019-20 season.

It marked the first time in NCAA history that a program drew more than 10,000 fans for each of its home duals and topped the previous dual average attendance record of 12,166 set by Iowa during the 2015-16 season when it hosted Oklahoma State at Kinnick Stadium.