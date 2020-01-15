local briefs

Lawless headlines hot stove

New Clinton LumberKings manager and eight-year major-league infielder Tom Lawless will be the featured speaker at the LumberKings' annual hot stove banquet.

Lawless and Miami Marlins assistant director of player development Hector Crespo are scheduled to speak at the Feb. 1 banquet at the Eagle Point Lodge in Clinton.

The event begins with a social hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and a program at 7 p.m. All proceeds from the event, which includes a raffle and silent auction, benefit the nonprofit Friends of Riverview Stadium organization which helps fund facility improvements at NelsonCorp Field.

Advance tickets are priced at $30 for adults and $15 for children younger than 12.

Tickets can be purchased at the LumberKings front office at NelsonCorp Field, by calling 563-242-0727 or from any member of the LumberKings board of directors. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Vikings' Wofford makes list

Pierson Wofford, a senior on the Augustana men's basketball team, has been named to the Bevo Francis Award Top 100 Watch List announced Wednesday.