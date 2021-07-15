Local briefs

ISU, UNI tourney tips set

Match-ups and starting times for basketball games involving Iowa State and Northern Iowa in ESPN Events' men's college tournaments during the upcoming season have been set.

The Cyclones will face Xavier in the opening round of the NIT Season Tip Off at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Nov. 24. The game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff and will be televised by ESPNU. A game between Memphis and Virginia Tech follows.

Northern Iowa is playing in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, an eight-team event with games scheduled for Dec. 22, 23 and 25. The Panthers face Liberty in a 2 p.m. opener on Dec. 22 that will be televised on ESPNU.

Wyoming, Stanford, BYU, South Florida, Vanderbilt and Hawaii round out the field.

Bees' Zitkus recognized

St. Ambrose defensive lineman Ryan Zitkus was named as a first-team NAIA academic All-American on Thursday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.