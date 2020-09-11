LOCAL BRIEFS

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Ambrose earns top NAIA honors

For the third time in four years, St. Ambrose has earned top honors in the NAIA's Champions of Character program.

St. Ambrose was named a five-star institution and received a gold star by finishing with 100 points on the Champions of Character scorecard, which measures a demonstrated commitment to character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion.

Points are awarded based on academic performance and having minimal or no ejections in competition.

St. Ambrose is one of 68 institutions to earn top honors in the program for the 2019-20 academic year and is one of 181 schools to earn five-star recognition and among 113 gold-star recipients.

Augie teams recognized for academics

Augustana College's department of athletics announced the winners of the John Farwell Academic Team Award for the past school year. The winning team on the women’s side was cross country with a GPA of 3.58; the baseball team won the men's honor with a 3.36 mark. The cumulative GPA counts every member of the roster and is a compilation of the GPAs for the 2019-20 school year.