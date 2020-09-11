LOCAL BRIEFS

Ambrose earns top NAIA honors
For the third time in four years, St. Ambrose has earned top honors in the NAIA's Champions of Character program.
St. Ambrose was named a five-star institution and received a gold star by finishing with 100 points on the Champions of Character scorecard, which measures a demonstrated commitment to character training, conduct in competition, academic focus, character recognition and character promotion.
Points are awarded based on academic performance and having minimal or no ejections in competition.
St. Ambrose is one of 68 institutions to earn top honors in the program for the 2019-20 academic year and is one of 181 schools to earn five-star recognition and among 113 gold-star recipients.
Augie teams recognized for academics
Augustana College's department of athletics announced the winners of the John Farwell Academic Team Award for the past school year. The winning team on the women’s side was cross country with a GPA of 3.58; the baseball team won the men's honor with a 3.36 mark. The cumulative GPA counts every member of the roster and is a compilation of the GPAs for the 2019-20 school year.
Augie has 25 varsity sports and of those, all 12 of the women’s sports averaged over a 3.21 GPA. The men had 11 of 13 sports crack the 3.00 barrier.
The John Farwell Award is given annually to the men and women’s teams with the highest cumulative grade point average and it is named in honor of the man who was the director of athletics from 1982 through 1998.
Also, other recently released numbers show the success of the school's student-athletes. The academic success rate for student-athletes who entered Augustana in the fall of 2013 was 93%, meaning 93% of the student-athletes who entered school that year either graduated from Augustana or left the college in good academic standing.
The graduation rate (which is different from the student-athlete academic success rate) for Viking athletes was 76%. That compares to 71% for the general Augustana student body during that same time frame.
