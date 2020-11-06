Local briefs

Hodge named offensive player of year

Davenport Assumption tailback Dayne Hodge was selected by coaches as the offensive player of the year in Class 3A District 4. Hodge rushed for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in helping Assumption's football team to an 8-1 record and the third round of the playoffs.

Starting lineman Tyler Maro, receiver/defensive back Simon Weitz, linebackers Owen Hamel and John Argo, offensive lineman Nate Timmons and defensive back Joe Manternach joined Hodge on the first team from Assumption.

North Scott also had seven players on the first team — quarterback Carter Markham, defensive linemen Joey Petersen and Adam Allen, receiver Oliver Hughes, offensive linemen Kade Tippet and Carson McCaughey and linebacker Ryan Campbell.

Central DeWitt offensive lineman Cole Miller, defensive lineman Tyson Belk, linebacker John McConohy and receiver Kaiden Muhl were first-team selections as was Clinton quarterback Jai Jensen and receiver/linebacker Seth Dotterweich.

The Sabers' Henry Bloom was selected as the punter of the year and Muhl was co-specialist of the year.

Dubuque Wahlert's Nick Bandy was the defensive player of the year.

