Local briefs

Hodge named offensive player of year
Davenport Assumption tailback Dayne Hodge was selected by coaches as the offensive player of the year in Class 3A District 4. Hodge rushed for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns in helping Assumption's football team to an 8-1 record and the third round of the playoffs.
Starting lineman Tyler Maro, receiver/defensive back Simon Weitz, linebackers Owen Hamel and John Argo, offensive lineman Nate Timmons and defensive back Joe Manternach joined Hodge on the first team from Assumption.
North Scott also had seven players on the first team — quarterback Carter Markham, defensive linemen Joey Petersen and Adam Allen, receiver Oliver Hughes, offensive linemen Kade Tippet and Carson McCaughey and linebacker Ryan Campbell.
Central DeWitt offensive lineman Cole Miller, defensive lineman Tyson Belk, linebacker John McConohy and receiver Kaiden Muhl were first-team selections as was Clinton quarterback Jai Jensen and receiver/linebacker Seth Dotterweich.
The Sabers' Henry Bloom was selected as the punter of the year and Muhl was co-specialist of the year.
Dubuque Wahlert's Nick Bandy was the defensive player of the year.
Bees host CCAC finals
St. Ambrose University will host the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Cross Country Championships today at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf.
Because of caution surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, no spectators will be allowed to attend, but the races will be live-streamed at portal.stretchinternet.com/stam starting with the women's race at 1:30 p.m. and the men's race at 2:30 p.m.
Restrictions prohibiting fall sports on several CCAC campuses this year will limit the field to eight teams, with only the winning team today assured of a berth in the NAIA National Championships scheduled for April 9 in Cedar Rapids.
Four-time defending champion St. Francis (Ill.) joins Olivet Nazarene and St. Ambrose as ranked teams in the CCAC women's field. Men's teams from Olivet Nazarene and St. Francis (Ill.) are rated among the top-25 nationally.
St. Francis won its sixth straight CCAC men's title a year ago but had to vacate the title for using an ineligible competitor.
