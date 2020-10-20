local briefs

ISU reports two positive tests
In its weekly update of results of COVID-19 testing conducted by the Iowa State University athletics department, school officials reported two positive tests among 724 tests administered during the week of Oct. 12-18.
One athlete from among 567 tested and one staff member from among 157 tested had positive results, a positivity rate of 0.28%.
Overall, ISU has reported 62 positive results among 6,382 tests administered since its program began on June 8, a 0.97% positivity rate.
