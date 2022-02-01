Local briefs

Three Hawkeyes to Combine

Three underclassmen on the Iowa football team who declared themselves eligible for the 2022 NFL draft will be participating in the upcoming NFL Combine.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, running back Tyler Goodson and defensive back Dane Belton have all been invited to take part in the NFL event to be held in Indianapolis from March 1-7.

Murray, Clark make list

Iowa basketball players Keegan Murray and Caitlin Clark were both named Monday to the Wooden Award Late-Season Top 20, a list of front-runners for the trophy presented to the top men's and women's college basketball players.

Murray joins Illinois' Kofi Cockburn among seven Big Ten players to make the list of 20 men's players. The Hawkeye sophomore currently ranks fourth in the nation with a scoring average of 22.4 points and has topped 20 points in 13 of the Hawkeyes' 21 games.

Clark is joined by Iowa State's Ashley Jeons and three other Big Ten players on the list of 20 women's players considered as leading contenders for the award. The sophomore guard currently leads nation with averages of 26.4 points and eight assists per game. She also leads Iowa with an average of 8.3 rebounds.

Cyclones climb to fifth

Road victories at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State helped the Iowa State wrestling team to make a significant rise in this week's National Wrestling Coaches Association NCAA Division I poll.

The Cyclones, improving to 11-1 on the season and off to a 4-0 start in the Big 12, moved from 10th to fifth in this week's poll.

Penn State and Iowa, which lost to the Nittany Lions 19-13 last week, remain 1-2 in the weekly poll but for the first time since replacing the Hawkeyes in the top spot last month Penn State is a unanimous No. 1 pick. Michigan moved up one spot to replace Oklahoma State in third after the Cowboys lost to both ISU and Northern Iowa over the weekend.

