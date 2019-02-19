National honors for Gustafson
Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named Tuesday by the United States Basketball Writers Association as its national women's basketball player of the week.
The Hawkeye post player was also named one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year Award, selected to a group that will narrowed to five players on March 12.
Gustafson was honored by the USBWA after averaging 29 points and 17 rebounds last week in Iowa's wins over Illinois and seventh-ranked Maryland.
She currently leads the nation in scoring at 27.4 points per game and is fourth in the country in rebounding at 13.1 rebounds per game. Gustafson ranks in the top four nationally in eight statistical categories.
Big Ten honors Marinelli
Iowa wrestler Alex Marinelli was named Tuesday as the co-wrestler of the week in the Big Ten.
The Hawkeyes' second-ranked 165-pounder improved to 19-0 on the season with a 6-4 win in overtime Sunday over Wisconsin's third-ranked Evan Wick, a victory which helped Iowa clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title. His record includes four wins over wrestlers ranked sixth or better.
Marinelli shared the award with Ohio State's Kollin Moore.
Vikings, Giovanine earn CCIW honors
Four players from Augustana's College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin championship men's basketball team were awarded all-conference honors Tuesday and coach Grey Giovanine was named the CCIW coach of the year for the ninth time in 14 years.
The Vikings' Nolan Ebel, a senior guard who leads Augustana in scoring at 16.2 points per game, earned first-team honors for the second straight year and was one of four unanimous first-team selections.
Chrishawn Orange, a senior guard, became the Vikings' third player ever to earn first-team all-CCIW honors in three consecutive seasons, joining John Laing (1970-73) and Drew Carstens (2001-04).
Ebel and Orange were joined on the first team by junior forward Pierson Wofford, who returned from a knee injury to average 13.2 points per game.
The Vikings' Brett Benning, a senior guard, received second-team honors.
Augie's Jones, Anderson honored
Augustana women's basketball players Alexis Jones and Izzy Anderson were named Tuesday to the all-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin women's basketball teams.
Jones, a junior from Chicago Marist, earned first-team honors after averaging 13.8 points and sharing the CCIW lead in rebounding with her average of 8.8 in conference play.
Anderson, a senior guard from Rock Island Alleman, was named to the second team after leading the Vikings with an average of 15.8 points per game.
