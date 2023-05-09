Illinois sets Hall class

The 12-member seventh Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame class includes is led by three football standouts and a pair of basketball greats.

Running back Rashard Mendenhall, the 2007 Big Ten player of the year, 1984 Rose Bowl quarterback Jack Truedeau and Al Brosky, who still holds an NCAA record for career interceptions he set in 1952, will represent the Fighting Illini football program at a Sept. 15 induction ceremony at the State Farm Center.

Kenny Battle from Illinois' 1989 Final Four team and Don Sunderlage, the 1951 Big Ten player of the year and part of Final Four teams in 1949 and 1959, will join the Hall from men's basketball.

Illinois will also induct baseball player Ken Holtzman, NCAA champion golfer Thomas Pieters, two-time track champion George Kerr, women's shot put all-American Aja Evans, softball career home run leader Nicole Evans Cazley, all-American gymnast Melissa Fernandez and long-time volleyball coach Mike Hebert as part of this year's class.

Black Hawk hosts sectional

As the third seed in the NJCAA Region 4 Division II tournament, the Black Hawk College baseball team will host the sectional round of the postseason tournament.

The Braves will host games on Friday and Saturday on its new diamond in Moline, taking a 33-21 record into a noon game on Friday against Rock Valley that will be followed by a 3 p.m. match-up against Bryant & Stratton.