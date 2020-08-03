Local briefs

Illini add defensive tackle
Roderick Perry, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle, is the ninth transfer to announce intentions to join the Illinois football program this year.
Perry joins the Fighting Illini from South Carolina State, where he recorded 14.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks among his 34 tackles last season with the Football Championship Subdivision program.
He chose to transfer after the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference suspended its 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perry's transfer comes after Daniel Imatorbhebhe, a 6-3, 240-pound tight end from USC, announced intentions to join his brother, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, at Illinois.
Purdy on Manning list
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy has been added to the preseason watch list for the Manning Award, presented annually to college football's top quarterback following the bowl season.
A junior who owns 21 school records, Purdy threw for a school-record 3,982 yards and 27 touchdowns last season for the Cyclones.
LumberKings host Lumber Jills
With no Midwest League games on the schedule, the Clinton LumberKings and Clinton's Sawmill Museum will host the only touring Lumber Jill show in North America on Saturday at NelsonCorp Field.
The Axe Women Loggers of Maine will perform at 6 p.m., and seating in the LumberKings' picnic garden area will be limited to the first 500 fans through the gates, which open at 5 p.m.
A $5 donation, which will benefit The Sawmill Museum, is requested for admission, and advanced tickets are available by calling the LumberKings business office at 563-242-0727.
The LumberKings will also be hosting a watch party for Sunday's major-league game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis.
Admission is free, and gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. game which will be shown in the picnic garden on a 65-inch 4K television.
West Liberty hosts 2 big events
Two big shows remain on the schedule for West Liberty Raceway’s half-mile track.
The track will host Mid-Summer Madness III on Saturday with competition in Late Models, Modifieds, SportMods, Outlaw Street Stocks and the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club. The pits open at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5 with hot laps are at 6:30 and racing to follow.
On Aug. 22, West Liberty will be the site of the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing-Hoker Trucking East Series race.
