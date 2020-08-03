Local briefs

The Axe Women Loggers of Maine will perform at 6 p.m., and seating in the LumberKings' picnic garden area will be limited to the first 500 fans through the gates, which open at 5 p.m.

A $5 donation, which will benefit The Sawmill Museum, is requested for admission, and advanced tickets are available by calling the LumberKings business office at 563-242-0727.

The LumberKings will also be hosting a watch party for Sunday's major-league game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis.

Admission is free, and gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6 p.m. game which will be shown in the picnic garden on a 65-inch 4K television.

West Liberty hosts 2 big events

Two big shows remain on the schedule for West Liberty Raceway’s half-mile track.

The track will host Mid-Summer Madness III on Saturday with competition in Late Models, Modifieds, SportMods, Outlaw Street Stocks and the Nostalgic Stock Car Racing Club. The pits open at 4 p.m., the grandstand at 5 with hot laps are at 6:30 and racing to follow.

On Aug. 22, West Liberty will be the site of the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing-Hoker Trucking East Series race.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0