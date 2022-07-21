 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

local briefs

  • 0

Future Hawkeye earns title

Incoming Iowa women's wrestler Sterling Dias won a national title and future Hawkeye Ella Schmit of Bettendorf earned All-American honors at the Junior Nationals Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Fargo, N.D.

Dias claimed the title at 100 pounds, outscoring her opponents 51-8 including a 9-4 win over Makennah Craft of Ohio in the championship match.

Schmit pinned Camryn Brown of Connecticut in four minutes, 31 seconds in her seventh-place match at 132. She won five of her eight matches in the tournament by fall.

Future Hawkeye Sam Calkins took second place in the tourney at 200. She lost to Savannah Isaac of Ohio 3-2 in the finals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News