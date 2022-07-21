local briefs

Future Hawkeye earns title

Incoming Iowa women's wrestler Sterling Dias won a national title and future Hawkeye Ella Schmit of Bettendorf earned All-American honors at the Junior Nationals Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Fargo, N.D.

Dias claimed the title at 100 pounds, outscoring her opponents 51-8 including a 9-4 win over Makennah Craft of Ohio in the championship match.

Schmit pinned Camryn Brown of Connecticut in four minutes, 31 seconds in her seventh-place match at 132. She won five of her eight matches in the tournament by fall.

Future Hawkeye Sam Calkins took second place in the tourney at 200. She lost to Savannah Isaac of Ohio 3-2 in the finals.