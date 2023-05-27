Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Matt Schlueter has been there before.

Ryan Sergeant is trying to match the 2015 Quad City Amateur champ in the winner's circle of the area's oldest and most prestigious amateur event.

The two find themselves tied for the lead of the 2023 QCAm after Saturday’s opening 18 holes at Emeis Golf Course.

“It’s kind of shocking,” said Sergeant, “I thought that there’d be more low scores out there the way the course was playing.”

Sergeant and Schlueter were the only two to break par at the par-72 Davenport layout. Luke Lofgren and Eric Spurgetis were the only two at even par.

Behind that foursome in the top 10 are Anthony Ruthey at 73; the quartet of two-time defending champ Adam White, Jacob Luett, Callen Smith and Adam Wellman at 74; and Kyle Yerrington and Matthew Garside at 75.

The championship concludes Sunday with the final 18 holes and for Schlueter to double his QCAm titles, he will have to do it in a much different way than he did eight years ago.

“I was, I think, eight or nine shots back,” said the 29-year-old former Black Hawk and Mount Mercy College golfer from Davenport of his initial Am victory. “Emeis isn’t a hard golf course. You just need to stay in play and that at least gives you a chance.”

As it turned out, Schlueter felt that one of his worst shots led to a point that turned his round. He reported that a wayward tee shot on No. 11 left him in scramble mode. A punched recovery shot under the trees from the fourth tee box “rolled to about 15 feet and I made the putt.”

That was one of three birdies on his back nine after a two birdie, two bogey outward nine.

Sergeant, on the other hand, caught fire in the middle of his round and logged five straight birdies. That run started with what the 34-year-old called a downhill sliding putt for birdie on No. 8 and continued through a four on the par-5 12th.

“I got in a nice groove in the middle of the round,” said Sergeant, who was first off the tee Saturday morning and was unaware of his place on the leaderboard until scores were emailed in the evening. “I had a couple of sloppy bogeys on 14 and 17 and then birdied 18.”

Sergeant, who had six birdies and three bogeys, played the four par-5s in three-under; Schlueter birdied two of them.

While Sergeant has won one local event on the Quad City Amateur Tour, Schlueter has been much more consistently near the top of the leaderboards, including a win at the 2022 QCAm Tour Championship at Oakwood Country Club.