Holes-in-one

Diane Crandall, Moline: Indian Bluffs, No. 7, 100 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Lisa Crandall, Linda Anderson, Amy Anderson

Dave Breiby, Milan: Indian Bluffs, No. 7, 100 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Scott DeKeyser, Brett Craddock, Darrell Ohlsen

