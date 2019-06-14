Iowa PGA Junior Golf Tournament 

at Duck Creek Golf Course

Boys 

Quad Cities Junior Tour

16-18 -- 1. Seth Winchell (Colona) 75, 2. Noah Schlabaugh (Kalona) 77

14-15 -- 1. James Moorhusen (Cordova) 77 (3 hole playoff), 2. Drew Hall (Rock Island) 77

12-13 -- 1. Vaughn Roseman (Walcott) 78, 2. Caden Postma (Marion) 81

11 & under (9-holes) -- 1. Isaac Rumler (Silvis) 39, 2. Evan Graham (Bettendorf) 45

Quad Cities Pee Wee

8-9 -- 1. Michael Koury Jr. (Bettendorf) 46, 2. Carter Nielsen (Muscatine) 50, 3. Edward Chandler (Bettendorf) 53

7 & under (5-holes) -- 1. Charles Koury (Bettendorf) 31, 2. Colin Stull (Bettendorf) 34

Girls

Quad Cities Junior Tour

16-18 -- 1. Peyton Bytnar (Bettendorf) 79, 2. Jaci Webb (Ankeny) 81

14-15 -- 1. Mya Mirocha (Kewanee) 82, 2. Erika Holmberg (Bettendorf) 83

13 & under -- 1. Megan Fiorini (Rock Falls) 41, 2. Elliana Danielsen (Bettendorf) 58

Quad Cities Pee Wee at Duck Creek

12-13 -- 1. Rebecca Cramer (Coal Valley) 63

8-9 (5-holes) -- 1. Lilliana Graham (Bettendorf) 58, 2. Sophia Miller (Princeton) 74

