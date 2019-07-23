Hole in ones

Tom Zmuda, Milan: Pinnacle CC, No. 15, 140 yards, 8 iron. Witnesses: Denny Kaalberg, Dennis Burke

Sandy Finch, Moline: Indian Bluff Golf Course, No. 16, 110 yards, 3-wood. Witnesses: Mary Richmond, Virginia Kuehnel, Jackie Tanner

