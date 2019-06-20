Waterman Cup
Round 3
Team results -- 1. Crow Valley 396-416-424--1236; 2. Davenport CC 408-421-416--1245; 3. Oakwood CC 429-432-416--1277; 4. Pinnacle/Short Hills 434-468-440--1342
Medalist -- Patti Lee/Mary Phares (Pinnacle/Short Hills).
Crow Valley -- Allison Miller/Jane Vieth 76, Mary Spranger/Sheila Gervase 80, Mary Fran Stopulos/Colleen Tallman 88, Beth Scott/Debbie Jones 90, Olivia Leinart/Andrea Gullickson 90
Davenport CC -- Linda Larson/Barb Larson 78, Jamie Christopherson/Cathy Farrell 82, Liping Zhang/Erika Holmberg 82, Becky Albertson/Margy Agnew 85, Jane Carter/Donna Davies 89
Oakwood CC -- Rose Barnet/Denise Killion 80, Deb Hutchinson/Michelle Trede 82, Shelly Foster/Cindy Erickson 83, Donna Edwards/Joyce Aller 85, Sandy Rice/Brenda Kratzberg 86
Pinnacle/Short Hills -- Lee/Phares 75, D'Anne Kroemer/Brook Dalmasso 78, April Schilb/Roxanne Gaskell 93, Shirley Rhee/Karla Polaschek 95, Leanne Thatcher/Angie Curnyn 99
Hole in one
Steve Ford, Moline: Indian Bluff, No. 7, pitching wedge, 100 yards. Witnesses: Vern Blankenship, Jerry Ploen, Glen Jeffery
Ladies day golf
Saukie 9 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Gloria Creen; low net, Joyce Grimm
2nd flight: Low gross, Debby Wheeler; low net, Donna Behne
3rd flight: Low gross, Dottie Sprite; low net, Celia Riesebieter
Special event: Joyce Grimm
Saukie 18 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Lori Gray; low net, Virginia Kuehnel
2nd flight: Low gross, Chris Stropes, low net, Kathy Nichols
Special event: Sally Cecil
