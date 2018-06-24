QC Am Tour
Short Hills Amateur
Championship flight
1, Ben Hanson 72-71—143. 2, Adam White 67-78—145. 3, Andy Sirois 76-73—149. 4, Tyler Bussert 74-75—149. 5, Matthew Junge 74-76—150. 6, Ben Peters 73-77—150. 7, Joe Zimmerman 77-74—151. 8, Bryan Lemkau 75-77—152. 9, Greg Rios 78-75—153. 10, Toby Curtis 78-76—154. T11, Bobby Wolfe 79-76—155. T11, Jamie Hallstrom 79-76—155. 13, Trafton Otting 78-78—156. T14, Alex Sierra 77-80—157. T14, Callen Smith 76-81—157. T16, Sam Willcox 78-81—159. T16, Dave Schurke 79-80—159. T18, Dennis Bell 78-84—162. T18, Nate Richmiller 75-87—162.
Championship A flight
1, Tom Goebel 82-74--156. 2, Chad Coppinger 80-78—158. 3, Brad Hadley 81-77—158. 4, Brent Haydon 80-79—159. 5, Aaron Willie 80-79—159. T6, Jason Siekkema 82-79—161. T6, Ben Thornton 82-79--161. T8, Bob McCloskey 80-83—163. T8, Dylan Flock 81-82—163. T10, Kyle Yerington 81-83—164. T10, Anthony Ruthey 80-84—164. 12, Brad Mosley 82-83—165. 13, Ben Hanser 80-86—166.
Championship B flight
1, Garvin Paper 86-76—162. 2, Ryan Rochholz 85-78—163. 3, Ethan Earl 87-77—164. 4, Adam Talbot 83-83—166. 5, Megan Medinger 85-84—169. 6, Ryan VanDeRostyne 91-79—170. 7, Zach Sharp 86-85—171. 8, Hunhui Oh 86-86—172. 9, Ed Lewis 84-92—176. 10, Jeff Robb 87-99—186. 11, McKenzie O'Brien 97-93—190. Kevin Kilstrom 90-WD. Brian Doerrfeld WD.
Senior flight
1, Mark Drenth 73-70—143. 2, Mike Long 76-76—152. 3, Kirk Trede 79-74—153. 4, Tom Wolfe 75-81—156. 5, Dave Holmes 77-81—158. 6, John Peters 84-76—160. 7, John Brooke 84-80—164. 8, Bob Moeller 86-79—165. 9, Pieter Hanson 83-83—166. T10, Jon Nietzel 87-86—173. T10, Andy Baker 86-87—173. T12, Jim Snider 90-85—175. T12, Craig Furnish 81-94—175. 14, Kyle Coopman 86-90—176. 15, Doug Rolle 92-86—178. 16, Bruce Simmons 98-88—186. Bobby Nash 95-WD.
