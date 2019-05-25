Local golf
Quad City Amateur
at Emeis golf course
Round 2 of 3
Championship flight -- Bryan Lemkau, 70-69--139; Joe Demory, 71-68--139; Matthew Garside, 73-72--145; Ben Peters, 70-76--146; Matt Solis, 75-71--146; Jack Vercautren, 73-73--146; Brent Haydon, 73-73--146; Jeffery Perez, 73-76--149; Jake Luett, 72-78--150; Kyle Yerington, 72-78--150; Dillon Cooney, 77-75--152; Jared Tigges, 80-74--154; Bryce Howard, 78-76--154; Dennis Bell, 78-76--154; Jason Luett, 81-74--155; Dave Schurke, 77-78--155; Adam Talbot, 80-76--156; Peyton Perez, 83-73--156; Jaime Hallstrom, 80-76--156; Anthony Ruthey, 82-74--156; Josh Nelson, 78-78--156; Zach Sharp, 79-78--157; William Mosenfelder, 85-73--158; Ed Witkowski, 77-81--158; Chad Coppinger, 83-76--159; Callen Smith, 81-78--159; Brad Stuart, 82-78--160; Bob McCloskey, 79-82--161; Dale Cary, 76-86--162; Ryan VanDeRostyne, 81-81--162; Matt Kramer, 84-80--164; Sean Cary, 85-81--166; JR Schultz, 85-81--166; Brad Hadley, 83-83--166; Griffin Steer, 86-82--168; Dustin Livengood, 83-85--168; Josh Wisong, 88-94--182; Chad Strong, 97-95--192
Round 1 of 2
Men's flight -- Aaron Willie, 73; Mike Allen, 74; Shayne Shepherd, 76; Bud Price, 82; Justin Sanquist, 86; Jason Scott, 86; Mike Gottwald, 89; Terry Beert, 90; Drew Elledge, 93; Steve Danielsen, 93; Joshua Johnson, 96
Round 1 of 2
Women's flight -- McKenzie O'Brien, 90
