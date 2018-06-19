Women's golf

Waterman Cup

Team results -- 1. Crow Valley 975, 2. Oakwood 998, 3. Davenport 1,006, 4. Pinnacle/Short Hills 1,102

Medalists -- T1. Rachele Miller/Debbie Jones 35, T1. Becky Albertson/Courney Hany 35, 3. Erin Terstrip/Joyce Aller 36

Crow Valley (389-396-190--975) -- Miller/Jones 35, Beth Scott/Emma Trizzino 35, Allison Miller/Jane Veith 36, Mary Fran Stopulos/Oliva Leinart 43, Collen Tallman/Niki Palmer 41, Mary Riepe/Molly Schnell 44

Oakwood (394-411-193--998) -- Terstrip/Aller 36, Rose Barnet/Eileen Gomez 37, Sandy Rice/Brenda Kratzberg 42, Laurie Redden/Jana Pitlik 38, Deb Hutchinson/Denise Killion 41, Donna Edwards/Shelly Foster 41

Davenport (409-408-189--1006) -- Albertson/Hany 35, Linda Larson/Barb Larson 40, LiPing Zhang/AiPing Wang 38, Jane Carter/Mona Wolbers 45, Erika Holmberg/Cathy Farrel 36, Ann Marie Bramer/Sue Eby 40

Pinnacle/Short Hills (455-447-200--1102) -- Mara Downing/Sue Rector 40, Karla Polaschek/Elaine Pepping 44, April Schilb/Roxanne Gaskell 40, Connie Rohwer/Wanda Malvik 39, Ann Reicher/Julie Hudnall 40, Amry Jo Russel/Chris Stoltenberg 41

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments