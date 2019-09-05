Local golf

Ladies Day at Saukie

9 holes

1st flight: Low gross, Alvina Lindermann; Low net, Carolyn Schjelderup

2nd flight: Low gross, Maria Escontrias; Low net, Dottie Sprite

3rd flight: Low gross, Jayne Offchiss; Low net, Jan Neels

Special event: Spriet, Holmes

18 holes

1st flight: Low gross, Lori Gray; Low net, Judie Gulley

2nd flight: Low gross, Sally Cecil; Low net, Mary Veys

3rd flight: Low gross, Kathy Nichols;

Low net, Sue Steele

Special event: Betty Blaser

