Local golf
Ladies Day at Saukie
9 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Alvina Lindermann; Low net, Carolyn Schjelderup
2nd flight: Low gross, Maria Escontrias; Low net, Dottie Sprite
3rd flight: Low gross, Jayne Offchiss; Low net, Jan Neels
Special event: Spriet, Holmes
18 holes
1st flight: Low gross, Lori Gray; Low net, Judie Gulley
2nd flight: Low gross, Sally Cecil; Low net, Mary Veys
3rd flight: Low gross, Kathy Nichols;
Low net, Sue Steele
Special event: Betty Blaser
