Local golf 

Quad Cities Junior 

at Duck Creek Golf Course

Boys results 

Ages 16-18 -- 1. Gabriel Beardsley (Rock Island) 71, 2. Andrew Schrader (Fulton) 77, 3. Andrew Polito (Rock Island) 78, T4. David Schwartz (Bettendorf) 79, T4. Noah Schlabaugh (Kalona) 79

Ages 11 & under -- T1. Jack Rogers (Iowa City) 42 (won 2 hole playoff), 2. Luke Leverenz (Blue Grass) 42, 3. Andrew Tillman (Bettendorf) 43, 4. Drew Pogue (Bettendorf) 45, T5. Evan Graham (Bettendorf) 47, T5. Drew Larimer (Cedar Falls) 47

Ages 12-13 -- 1. Tommy Potter (Moline) 87, 2. Sam Johnson (Bettendorf) 93, 3. Reid Hany (Bettendorf) 95

Ages 14-15 -- 1. Drew Hall (Rock Island) 78, 2. Benjamin Vaassen (Dubuque) 79, T3. Sam Spurgetis (Moline) 80, T3. Luke Lofgren (Rock Island) 80, 5. Deacon Hill (Thomson) 86

Pee Wee at Duck Creek 

Ages 10-11 -- 1. Brady Huskey (Davenport) 43, 2. Nathaniel Augspurger (Davenport) 50, 3. Jimmy Langdon (Toulon) 56

Ages 8-9 -- 1. Brenden Bolduc (Woodhull) 38, 2. Nathan Nelson (LeClaire) 59, 3. Preston Lavoie (Wellman) 84

Ages 7 & under -- 1. Eli Leverenz (Blue Grass) 32, 2. Griffin Clark (Moline) 37, 3. Avery Mielke (Davenport) 51

Girls results 

Ages 16-18 -- 1. Olivia Leinart (Bettendorf) 76, 2. Elizabeth Roodhouse (Geneseo) 85, 3. Emma Snell (Geneseo) 88, 4. Alyssa Paulson (Bettendorf) 93, 5. Avery Woods (Long Grove) 98

Ages 14-15 -- 1. Erika Holmberg (Bettendorf) 79, 2. Jaci Webb (Ankeny) 86, 3. Eryn Murray (Geneseo) 92, 4. Ingrid Hofmann (Pleasant Valley) 97, 5. Paige Laingen (Geneseo) 103

Ages 13 & under -- 1. Mya Mirocha (Kewanee) 43, 2. Elizabeth McVey (Davenport) 44, 3. Maura Peters (Bettendorf) 45, 4. Katelyn Vaassen (Dubuque) 49, 5. Elliana Danielsen (Bettendorf) 62

Pee Wee at Duck Creek 

Ages 8-9 -- 1. Liliana Graham (Bettendorf) 61, 2. Jaclyn Bruce (Blue Grass) 95

Ages 10-11 -- 1. Norah Hany (Bettendorf) 60

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter for the Quad-City Times

Load comments