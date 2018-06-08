Local golf
Quad Cities Junior
at Duck Creek Golf Course
Boys results
Ages 16-18 -- 1. Gabriel Beardsley (Rock Island) 71, 2. Andrew Schrader (Fulton) 77, 3. Andrew Polito (Rock Island) 78, T4. David Schwartz (Bettendorf) 79, T4. Noah Schlabaugh (Kalona) 79
Ages 11 & under -- T1. Jack Rogers (Iowa City) 42 (won 2 hole playoff), 2. Luke Leverenz (Blue Grass) 42, 3. Andrew Tillman (Bettendorf) 43, 4. Drew Pogue (Bettendorf) 45, T5. Evan Graham (Bettendorf) 47, T5. Drew Larimer (Cedar Falls) 47
Ages 12-13 -- 1. Tommy Potter (Moline) 87, 2. Sam Johnson (Bettendorf) 93, 3. Reid Hany (Bettendorf) 95
Ages 14-15 -- 1. Drew Hall (Rock Island) 78, 2. Benjamin Vaassen (Dubuque) 79, T3. Sam Spurgetis (Moline) 80, T3. Luke Lofgren (Rock Island) 80, 5. Deacon Hill (Thomson) 86
Pee Wee at Duck Creek
Ages 10-11 -- 1. Brady Huskey (Davenport) 43, 2. Nathaniel Augspurger (Davenport) 50, 3. Jimmy Langdon (Toulon) 56
Ages 8-9 -- 1. Brenden Bolduc (Woodhull) 38, 2. Nathan Nelson (LeClaire) 59, 3. Preston Lavoie (Wellman) 84
Ages 7 & under -- 1. Eli Leverenz (Blue Grass) 32, 2. Griffin Clark (Moline) 37, 3. Avery Mielke (Davenport) 51
Girls results
Ages 16-18 -- 1. Olivia Leinart (Bettendorf) 76, 2. Elizabeth Roodhouse (Geneseo) 85, 3. Emma Snell (Geneseo) 88, 4. Alyssa Paulson (Bettendorf) 93, 5. Avery Woods (Long Grove) 98
Ages 14-15 -- 1. Erika Holmberg (Bettendorf) 79, 2. Jaci Webb (Ankeny) 86, 3. Eryn Murray (Geneseo) 92, 4. Ingrid Hofmann (Pleasant Valley) 97, 5. Paige Laingen (Geneseo) 103
Ages 13 & under -- 1. Mya Mirocha (Kewanee) 43, 2. Elizabeth McVey (Davenport) 44, 3. Maura Peters (Bettendorf) 45, 4. Katelyn Vaassen (Dubuque) 49, 5. Elliana Danielsen (Bettendorf) 62
Pee Wee at Duck Creek
Ages 8-9 -- 1. Liliana Graham (Bettendorf) 61, 2. Jaclyn Bruce (Blue Grass) 95
Ages 10-11 -- 1. Norah Hany (Bettendorf) 60
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.