Local golf

Aces in the crowd
Jared Lovaas
June 7, 2022: Jared Lovaas, Quad Cities, Ill., aced the 100-yard 11th hole at Duck Creek Golf Course using a gap wedge. Dick Jensen, Merle Oberbroeckling and Steve Petersen witnessed the shot.
Ladies League
Saukie 18-hole league
First flight: Low gross, Virginia Kuehnel; low net, Sally Cecil
Second flight: Low gross, Chris Stropes; low net, Kris Stropes
Third flight: Low gross, Kay Verstraete; low, Lois Veroeven; special event, Virginia Kuehnel
Saukie 9-hole league
First flight: Low gross,Mary Pearce; low net, Carolyn Schjelderup
Second flight: Low gross, Linda Barber; low net, Donna Behne; special event, Rocker, Behne