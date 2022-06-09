 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local golf

Aces in the crowd

Jared Lovaas 

June 7, 2022: Jared Lovaas, Quad Cities, Ill., aced the 100-yard 11th hole at Duck Creek Golf Course using a gap wedge. Dick Jensen, Merle Oberbroeckling and Steve Petersen witnessed the shot. 

Ladies League

Saukie 18-hole league

First flight: Low gross, Virginia Kuehnel; low net, Sally Cecil

Second flight: Low gross, Chris Stropes; low net, Kris Stropes 

Third flight: Low gross, Kay Verstraete; low, Lois Veroeven; special event, Virginia Kuehnel 

Saukie 9-hole league

First flight: Low gross,Mary Pearce; low net, Carolyn Schjelderup 

Second flight: Low gross, Linda Barber; low net, Donna Behne; special event, Rocker, Behne

