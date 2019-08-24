agate Local golf 9 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Hole-in-one Del Clevinger, East Moline: Golfmohr, No. 5, 148 yards, 5-iron. Witnesses: Jim Welling, Jon Dobereiner, Bill Lerschen Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Hole In One Golf Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Police identify motorist who drove truck into Mississippi River in Davenport Shooting in Bettendorf ruled a homicide Davenport, Rock Island doctor agrees not to practice while fondling charges are pending Davenport police respond to report of naked man at Assumption High School Davenport business owner pleads guilty to federal tax evasion View All Promotions promotion Boomer Bash promotion spotlight What breed of puppy is perfect for you? Print Ads Toy HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 HOBBY LOBBY CREATIVE CENTER 7707 SW 44TH ST, OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73179 405-745-1100 Website Ad Vault DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION - Ad from 2019-08-22 Updated Aug 23, 2019 DUTRAC COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION 3465 ASBURY RD, 3RD FLOOR, DUBUQUE, IA 52002 563-557-5001 Website Ad Vault THRIFTY NICKEL - NATIONAL - POST ADS - Ad from 2019-08-22 Aug 22, 2019 Thrifty Nickel - National - Post Ads 500 E 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52801 309-792-4747 Website Ad Vault KAMPER KORNER - Ad from 2019-08-23 Aug 23, 2019 Kamper Korner 1121 Maynard Way, De Witt, IA 52742 563-659-9343 Ad Vault EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Ad Vault BERG AUTO - Ad from 2019-08-23 Aug 23, 2019 Berg Auto 4165 Alyssa Ct, Iowa City, IA 52240 319-338-6688 Website Education EASTERN IOWA COMM COLLEGE - Ad from 2019-08-18 Aug 18, 2019 Ad Vault REMAX PROFESSIONALS-Gary Kaalberg - Ad from 2019-08-24 17 hrs ago Remax Professional Realtors 702 Park Ave, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-263-5971 Website Ad Vault RUHL & RUHL MUSCATINE - Ad from 2019-08-24 17 hrs ago Ruhl & Ruhl Muscatine 226 E 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA 52761 563-264-0240 Website Ad Vault KWIK STAR / KWIK TRIP, INC. - Ad from 2019-08-23 Updated Aug 23, 2019 KWIK STAR / KWIK TRIP, INC. 1626 OAK ST, LA CROSSE, WI 54602 608-781-8988
