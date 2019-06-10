Waterman Cup
Round 2
Total (through round 2) -- 1. Crow Valley Golf Course 812, 2. Davenport Country Club 829, 3. Oakwood Country Club 861, 4. Pinnacle/Short Hills 902
Round 2 standings -- 1. Crow Valley Golf Course 416, 2. Davenport Country Club 421, 3. Oakwood Country Club 432, 4. Pinnacle/Short Hills 468
Medalist -- Becky Albertson/Carol Hoeksema (Davenport CC) 74, Patti Lee/Mary Phares (Pinnacle/Short Hills CC) 83, Rose Barnet/Mary Ann Connors (Oakwood CC) 82, Sandry Rice/Michelle Trede (Oakwood CC) 82, Allison Miller/Jane Vieth (Crow Valley GC) 76
Crow Valley GC -- Allison Miller/Jane Vieth 76, Olivia Leinart/Mary Fran Stopulos 82, Jeanne Flynn/Sheila Gervase 83, Beth Scott/Jane Haedt 86, Mary Riepe/Molly Schnell 89
Davenport CC -- Becky Albertson/Carol Hoeksema 74, Jamie Christophersen/Cathy Farrell 83, Liping Zhang/Aiping Wang 84, Linda Larson/Barb Larson 89, Micky Anderson/Sue Eby 91
Oakwood CC -- Rose Barnet/Mary Ann Connors 82, Sandry Rice/Michelle Trede 82, Brenda Kratzberg/Shelly Foster 87, Deb Hutchinson/Cindy Erickson 90, Donna Edwards/Diana Wolf 91
Pinnacle/Short Hills CC -- Patti Lee/Mary Phares 83, Karla Polaschek/Shirley Rhee 89, Mara Downing/Sue Rector 98, April Schilb/Chris Stoltenberg 99, Wanda Malvik/Mary Jo Russell 99, Julie Hudnall/Brook Dalmasso 99
Hole-in-one
Robert Williams, Davenport: Duck Creek Golf Course, No. 8, 129 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Rick Bodnar (Bettendorf), Keith Taylor (Bettendorf), Jeff Karll (Bettendorf)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.