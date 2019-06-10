Waterman Cup

Round 2

Total (through round 2) -- 1. Crow Valley Golf Course 812, 2. Davenport Country Club 829, 3. Oakwood Country Club 861, 4. Pinnacle/Short Hills 902

Round 2 standings -- 1. Crow Valley Golf Course 416, 2. Davenport Country Club 421, 3. Oakwood Country Club 432, 4. Pinnacle/Short Hills 468

Medalist -- Becky Albertson/Carol Hoeksema (Davenport CC) 74, Patti Lee/Mary Phares  (Pinnacle/Short Hills CC) 83, Rose Barnet/Mary Ann Connors (Oakwood CC) 82, Sandry Rice/Michelle Trede (Oakwood CC) 82, Allison Miller/Jane Vieth (Crow Valley GC) 76

Crow Valley GC -- Allison Miller/Jane Vieth 76, Olivia Leinart/Mary Fran Stopulos 82, Jeanne Flynn/Sheila Gervase 83, Beth Scott/Jane Haedt 86, Mary Riepe/Molly Schnell 89

Davenport CC -- Becky Albertson/Carol Hoeksema 74, Jamie Christophersen/Cathy Farrell 83, Liping Zhang/Aiping Wang 84, Linda Larson/Barb Larson 89, Micky Anderson/Sue Eby 91

Oakwood CC -- Rose Barnet/Mary Ann Connors 82, Sandry Rice/Michelle Trede 82, Brenda Kratzberg/Shelly Foster 87, Deb Hutchinson/Cindy Erickson 90, Donna Edwards/Diana Wolf 91

Pinnacle/Short Hills CC -- Patti Lee/Mary Phares 83, Karla Polaschek/Shirley Rhee 89, Mara Downing/Sue Rector 98, April Schilb/Chris Stoltenberg 99, Wanda Malvik/Mary Jo Russell 99, Julie Hudnall/Brook Dalmasso 99

Hole-in-one 

Robert Williams, Davenport: Duck Creek Golf Course, No. 8, 129 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Rick Bodnar (Bettendorf), Keith Taylor (Bettendorf), Jeff Karll (Bettendorf)

