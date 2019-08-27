Local golf
Indian Bluff 18 Hole League
First flight -- Low gross, Jean Young; Low net, Terrase Winkelbauer
Second flight -- Low gross, Diane Reid; Low net, Judie Gulley
Third flight -- Low gross, Sandy Finch; Low net, Carol Spies
Special event -- Bev Scranton
