Local golf

Indian Bluff 18 Hole League

First flight -- Low gross, Jean Young; Low net, Terrase Winkelbauer

Second flight -- Low gross, Diane Reid; Low net, Judie Gulley

Third flight -- Low gross, Sandy Finch; Low net, Carol Spies

Special event -- Bev Scranton           

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments