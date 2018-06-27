Local golf 

Quad Cities Junior at Emeis

Boys results 

Ages 16-18 -- T1. Bryce Howard (Muscatine) 76, T1. Gabriel Beardsley (Rock Island) 76, T3. JT Manjoine (Muscatine) 79, T3. Nicholas Hein (Iowa City) 79, T5. Griffin Steer (Davenport) 81, T5. Mick Haverland (Geneseo) 81, T5. Nate Miller (Clive) 81

Ages 14-15 -- 1. Nathan Tillman (Bettendorf) 76, 2. Luke Lofgren (Rock Island) 77, 3. Drew Hall (Rock Island) 79, 4. Blake Behrens (Clinton) 80, Sam Spurgetis (Moline) 86

Ages 12-13 -- 1. Jack McCarty (Solon) 95, 2. John Becker (Muscatine) 96, 3. JJ Grim (Coralville) 98, 4. Sam Johnson (Bettendorf) 101

Ages 11 & under -- 1. Ethan Blomme (Bettendorf) 45, 2. Chase Hadley (Rock Island) 47, 3. Luke Leverenz (Blue Grass) 48, 4. Jack Rogers (Iowa City) 49, 5. Calen Graw (Davenport) 52

Girls results 

Ages 16-18 -- 1. Olivia Leinart (Bettendorf) 82, 2. Madison Schrack (Grinnell) 88, 3. Avery Woods (Long Grove) 95, 4. Elizabeth Roodhouse (Geneseo) 98, 5. Parker Knight (Bettendorf) 103

Ages 14-15 -- 1. Eryn Murray (Geneseo) 86, 2. Jaci Webb (Ankeny) 89, 3. Isabelle Juhler (Altoona) 96, 4. Kacie Knary (Moline) 105, 5. Natalie Yepson (Kewanee) 106

Ages 13 & under -- 1. Maura Peters (Bettendorf) 45, 2. Mya Mirocha (Kewanee) 51, 3. Viola Welsh (Fairfield) 55, 4. Elizabeth McVey (Davenport) 56, 5. Lucy Schmid (Iowa City) 57

Quad Cities Pee Wee at Emeis 

Ages 8-9 boys -- 1. Owen Blomme (Bettendorf) 46, 2. Michael Koury Jr. (Bettendorf) 47, 3. Carter Nielsen (Muscatine) 49, 4. Tyler Goulet (East Moline) 63

7 & under boys -- 1. Avery Mielke (Davenport) 37, 2. Eli Leverenz (Blue Grass) 42

