Ladies League Golf
Indian Bluff 9-hole
First flight -- Low gross, Phyllis Mosher; Low Net, Diane Wittstock; Special events, Liz Tanaka.
Second flight -- Low gross, Sharon Nelson; Low net -- Celia Riesebieter; Special events, Pam Black.
Indian Bluff 18-hole
First flight -- low gross, Denise Killion; Low gross, Low net, Terrase Winkelbauer; Special event, Karrie Fuhr.
Second flight -- Low gross, Jackie Tanner; Low net, Chris Stropes; Special event, Jackie Tanner.
Third flight -- Low gross, Jan Rock; Low net, Edith Graves; Special event, Jan Rock.