Quad-City Speedway
Sunday's late results
Late Model
Feature — 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Chuck Hanna; 3. Jeremiah Hurst; 4. Rob Toland; 5. Andy Nezworski; 6. Shawn Mulvany; 7. Gary Webb; 8. Todd Malmstrom; 9. BJ Jackson; 10. Kevin Dicky; 11. David Norton; 12. Leroy Brenner; 13. Michael Guldenpfennig
Heat 1 — 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Rob Toland; 4. Leroy Brenner; 5. David Norton
Heat 2 — 1. Jeremiah Hurst; 2. Michael Guldenpfennig; 3. Andy Nezworski; 4. Shawn Mulvany; 5. Todd Malmstrom
Modified
Feature — 1. Chris Lawrence; 2. Rob Toland; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Jason Pershy; 5. Brandon Durbin; 6. Greg Durbin; 7. Mitch Morris; 8. Matt Werner; 9. Bruce Hanford; 10. Craig Crawford; 11. Rick Wages; 12. Doug Crampton; 13. TJ Patz; 14. Andy Nezworski; 15. Chad Tomlinson; 16. Mark VerVynck
Heat 1 — 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Chris Lawrence; 3. Brandon Durbin; 4. Mitch Morris; 5. Rob Toland
Heat 2 — 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Greg Durbin; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Matt Werner; 5. Bruce Hamford
Sport Mods
Feature — 1. Troy Wages; 2. Steve Spiker; 3. Rob Henry; 4. Dustin Schram; 5. Logan Veloz; 6. Brandon Setser; 7. Trey Grimm; 8. CJ Durbin; 9. Chance Huston; 10. Justin Veloz; 11. Jacob Copley; 12. Rick Schriner; 13. James Rutsaert; 14. Matt Speidel; 15. Zach Huston
Heat 1 — 1. Jacob Copley; 2. Rob Henry; 3. Justin Schram; 4. Matt Speidel; 5. Zach Huston
Heat 2 — 1. Troy Wages; 2. Brandn Setser; 3. CJ Durbin; 4. Steven Spiker; 5. James Rutsaert
Street Stocks
Feature — 1. Rob Nylin; 2. Jesse Owens; 3. Mike Anderson; 4. Eric Turner; 5. Kyler Hickenbottom; 6. Kori Murphy; 7. George Spence III; 8. Mark Anderson
Heat 1 — 1. George Spence III; 2. Eric Turner; 3. Rob Nylin; 4. Mike Anderson; 5. Jesse Owens
4 Cylinders
Feature — 1. Dustin Forbes; 2. Cody Brewster; 3. Kyle Rhoads; 4. Trevor Carpenter; 5. Jake Rose; 6. Jason Rhoads; 7. Andrew Francis; 8. Brenda Forbes; 9; Chris Kissell; 10. Josh Lane; 11; Brett Bailey; 12 Jeff Henderson; 13. Todd Guyton; 14. Andrew Bolio; 15. Ken Stogdell; 16. Dustin Frymoyer; 17. Josh Workmeister; 18. Rob Harding Jr.; 19. Jonathan Pham; 20. Terry Collier; 21. Jason Barsema
Heat 1 — 1. Ken Stogdell; 2. Kyle Rhoads; 3. Trevor Carpenter; 4. Chris Kissell; 5. Todd Guyton
Hear 2 — 1. Dustin Frymoyer; 2. Rob Harding Jr.; 3. Josh Workmeister; 4. Dustin Forbes; 5. Cody Brewster
Heat 3 — 1. Andrew Francis; 2. Josh Lane; 3. Jason Rhoads; 4. Brenda Forbes; 5. Brett Bailey
Mod Lite
Feature — 1. Kevin Blum; 2. Jason Masengarb; 3. RJ Gonzales; 4. Guy Morse; 5. Mike Morrow; 6. Alex Pappas; 7. Mike Dominguez
Heat 1 — Kevin Blum; 2. Guy Morse; 3. Jon Padilla; 4. RJ Gonzales; 5. Mike Morrow
