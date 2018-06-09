Davenport Speedway

Friday's late results

SportMod Challenge

Heat 1 -- 1. Brandon Jewell; 2. Tony Olson; 3. Troy Bauer; 4. Austen Beccerra; 5. Austin Heacock

Heat 2 -- 1. Keith Blum; 2. Jared Waterman; 3. Brayton Carter; 4. Matt Fumlton; 5. Adam Brick

Heat 3 -- 1. Dustin Schram; 2. Joe Docekal; 3. Dalton Simonsen; 4. Mike Adam; 5. James Thompson

Semi 1 -- 1. Joe Schaefer; 2. Tyler Soppe; 3. Kyle Olson; 4. Randy Lamar; 5. Rance Powell

Semi 2 -- 1. Adam Birck; 2. Austin Heacock; 3. ; 4. Andrew Burk; 5. Gage Neal

Feature -- 1. Joe Docekal; 2. Gage Neal; 3. Tony Olson; 4. Brayton Carter; 5. Dalton Simonsen; 6. Dustin Schram; 7. Tyler Soppe; 8. Austin Heacock; 9. Andrew Burk; 10. Adam Birck; 11. Troy Bauer; 12. Jacob Ellithorpe; 13. Brandon Jewell; 14. Aaron Mitchell; 15. Kyle Olson; 16. Mike Adam; 17. Rance Powell; 18. Austen Beccerra; 19. Randy Lamar; 20. Jared Waterman; 21. Joe Schaefer; 22. Matt Fulton; 23. Keith Blum; 24. Mitch Strayer

IMCA Late Models

Heat 1 -- 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Joe Beal; 4. Gary Webb; 5. Joe Ross;

Heat 2 -- 1. Rob Toland; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Joe Zrostlik; 4. Chad Coyne; 5. Marty Scheckel;

Feature -- 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Andy Nezworski; 3. Joe Ross; 4. Matt Ryan; 5. Joe Zrostlik; 6. Rob Toland; 7. Chad Coyne; 8. Tim Simpson; 9. Gary Webb; 10. Joe Beal; 11. Kevin Dickey; 12. Mike Guldenpfennig; 13. Eric Sanders; 14. Marty Scheckel

IMCA Modifieds

Heat 1 -- 1. Bob Dominacki; 2. Mitch Morris; 3. Brad Montgomery; 4. Tyler Smith; 5. Joe Huenefeld;

Heat 2 -- 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Austin Moyer; 3. Rob Toland; 4. Eric Barnes; 5. Rick Hixson;

Heat 3 -- 1. Bryce Garnhart; 2. Bruce Hanford; 3. Jaden Fryer; 4. John Ahlers; 5. Kyle Montgomery

Feature -- 1. Austin Moyer; 2. Eric Barnes; 3. Bruce Hanford; 4. Mitch Morris; 5. Jason Pershy; 6. Rick Hixson; 7. Matt Werner; 8. Stephan Kammerer; 9. Todd Dykema; 10. John Ahlers; 11. Rob Toland; 12. Jaden Fryer; 13. LeRoy Brenner; 14. Brad Montgomery; 15. Bruce Fosdyck; 16. Bob Dominacki; 17. Bryce Garnhart; 18. Joe Huenefeld; 19. Tyler Smith; 20. Craig Crawford

Street Stocks

Heat 1 -- 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Bryan Ritter; 3. Nick Hixson; 4. Mike Fuller; 5. Nick Claussen;

Heat 2 -- 1. Jesse Owen; 2. Austin Riggs; 3. Justin Skiles; 4. Brian Wiseman; 5. Gene Ehlers;

Feature -- 1. Nick Hixson; 2. Jesse Owen; 3. Cary Brown; 4. Bryan Ritter; 5. Erick Turner; 6. Nick Claussen; 7. Justin Skiles; 8. Ed Smith; 9. Jeff Struck Jr.; 10. Austin Riggs; 11. Kori Murphy; 12. Mike Fuller; 13. Brian Wiseman

