Davenport Speedway
Friday's late results
Street Stock Clash
Heat 1: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Kevin Goben; 3. Nick Hixson; 4. Mike Anderson; 5. Joe Bonney
Heat 2: 1. Jeremy Gustaf; 2. Rob Nylin; 3. Andrew Burk; 4. Gene Ehlers; 5. Justin Skiles
Heat 3: 1. Dwayne Smith Jr.; 2. Damon Murty; 3. George Spence III; 4. Donnie Louck; 5. Kyle Hickenbottom
Feature: 1. Jeff Struck Jr.; 2. Dwayne Smith Jr.; 3. Nick Hixson; 4. Jeremy Gustaf; 5. Justin Skiles; 6. Mike Anderson; 7. Jesse Owen; 8. Gene Ehlers; 9. Erick Turner; 10. Damon Murty; 11. Bryan Ritter; 12. Brian Wiseman; 13. Nick Claussen; 14. Rob Nylin; 15. Nick Lawrence; 16. Kyle Hickenbottom; 17. Kori Murphy; 18. Donnie Louck; 19. Rick Zaruba; 20. Andrew Burk; 21. Kevin Goben; 22. George Spence III; 23. Joe Bonney; 24. Jeff Shadden; 25. Dallon Murty; 26. Al Gray; 27. Austin Riggs; 28. Mark Anderson
IMCA Late Models
Heat 1: 1. Matt Ryan; 2. Jeremiah Hurst; 3. Gary Webb; 4. Chuck Hanna; 5. Shawn Mulvany
Heat 2: 1. Andy Nezworski; 2. Rob Toland; 3. Eric Sanders; 4. Todd Malmstrom; 5. Kevin Dickey
Feature: 1. Chuck Hanna; 2. Matt Ryan; 3. Jeremiah Hurst; 4. Andy Nezworski; 5. Shawn Mulvany; 6. Gary Webb; 7. Rob Toland; 8. Eric Sanders; 9. Chad Coyne; 10. Kevin Dickey; 11. Cord Williams; 12. Todd Malmstrom; (1-DNS)
IMCA Modifieds
Heat 1: 1. Doug Crampton; 2. Chris Zogg; 3. Eric Barnes; 4. Austin Moyer; 5. Derek Wilson
Heat 2: 1. Bryce Garnhart; 2. Terry Rentfro; 3. Rick Hixson; 4. Todd Dykema; 5. John Ahlers
Heat 3: 1. Jason Pershy; 2. Bob Dominacki; 3. Brandon Durbin; 4. Matt Werner; 5. Craig Crawford
Feature: 1. Chris Zogg; 2. Bryce Garnhart; 3. Doug Crampton; 4. Brandon Durbin; 5. Eric Barnes; 6. Todd Dykema; 7. Bob Dominacki; 8. Greg Durbin; 9. Bruce Hanford; 10. Craig Crawford; 11. Derek Wilson; 12. Terry Rentfro; 13. John Ahlers; 14. Mike Hirst; 15. Bruce Fosdyck Sr.; 16. Austin Moyer; 17. Rick Hixson; 18. Matt Werner; 19. Jason Pershy
IMCA SportMod
Heat 1: 1. Jacob Copley; 2. Justin Becker; 3. Rance Powell; 4. Dan Anderson; 5. Mike Adam
Heat 2: 1. Mike Goben; 2. Jarrett Franzen; 3. Brandt Cole; 4. Doug Burkhead; 5. Mitch Strayer
Heat 3: 1. Joe Grant; 2. Jared Waterman; 3. Brandon Setser; 4. Trey Grimm; 5. Randy Farrell
Feature: 1. Jared Waterman; 2. Jacob Copley; 3. Mike Goben; 4. Jarrett Franzen; 5. Joe Grant; 6. Doug Burkhead; 7. Rance Powell; 8. Mike Adam; 9. Dan Anderson; 10. James Thompson; 11. Brandon Setser; 12. Trey Grimm; 13. Brandt Cole; 14. Joe Nemitz; 15. Mitch Strayer; 16. Randy Lamar; 17. Matt Speidel; 18. Richard Yerian; 19. Justin Becker; 20. Mike Haines; 21. Keith Blum; 22. Garren Haines; 23. Randy Farrell
